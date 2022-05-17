Core Alternative Capital Buys 146 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.90 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

