Core Alternative Capital Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.48. 18,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

