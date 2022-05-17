Core Alternative Capital Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital owned approximately 0.15% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 375,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.17. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $92.89 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.