Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 1,422,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,841. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $377,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.