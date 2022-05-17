Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 1,422,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,841. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
