Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $65,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.79.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $494.53. 1,578,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,862. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $375.50 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

