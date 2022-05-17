Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.05.

COTY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 266,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,659. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,552,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

