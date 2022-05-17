Covestor Ltd Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GOOG opened at $2,295.85 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,202.27 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,574.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,733.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.
Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.