Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,617 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

