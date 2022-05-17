Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,957 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

