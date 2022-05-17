Covestor Ltd Buys New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Whirlpool by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,008,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,271,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $180.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.43 and its 200 day moving average is $205.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $249.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

