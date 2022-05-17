Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 312 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $232.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

