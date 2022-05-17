Covestor Ltd Invests $86,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.90. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.