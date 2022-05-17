Covestor Ltd Invests $89,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $202.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $270.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

