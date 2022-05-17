Covestor Ltd Invests $92,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

