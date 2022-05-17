Covestor Ltd Invests $99,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

NYSE HII opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average is $196.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

