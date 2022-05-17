Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

SCHW stock opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and have sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.