Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.
CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
