Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.