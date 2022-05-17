Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of CVET traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. 86,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,711. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

