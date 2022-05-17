Cowen Cuts Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target to $10.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRLT. Cowen dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

BRLT opened at $4.02 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $574,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,644 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

