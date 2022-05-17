Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRECU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

