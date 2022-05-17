Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.05-$10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.Crocs also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Crocs stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $183.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.10.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,758 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

