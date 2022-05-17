Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.7 days.

CROMF stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CROMF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.