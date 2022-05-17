CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the April 15th total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPL stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $766.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.89. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.26%.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

