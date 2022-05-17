CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $229,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $220,495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of -142.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

