Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $60.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

In other news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $154,248.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $260,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,721,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

