Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.40

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 1470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.82 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.