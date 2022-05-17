Crypterium One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.62 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,365.74 or 0.99993192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00105366 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,353,341 coins and its circulating supply is 81,355,790 coins. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

