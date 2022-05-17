CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $718,436.09 and $2.17 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00507526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,144.21 or 1.77724729 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon's total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 758,673,947 coins. CryptoZoon's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

