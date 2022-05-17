CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Price Down 3% on Analyst Downgrade

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock to $33.00. Citigroup currently has a na rating on the stock. CS Disco traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 1,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.79.

In other CS Disco news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CS Disco by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,823,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

