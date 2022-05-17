Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in BHP Group by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 599,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $65.42. 91,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,817. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($26.94) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,178.15.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

