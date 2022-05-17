Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.07% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,319,000 after buying an additional 69,017 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 686,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.98. 4,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,534. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $91.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

