Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.44. 94,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382,866. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $382.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.