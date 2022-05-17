Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.07 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,468. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

