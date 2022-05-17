Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.09 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 346.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,625. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54.

