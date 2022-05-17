Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.98 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 23,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,137. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.