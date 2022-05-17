Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 22,678 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 721,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 661,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,244,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 532,721 shares in the last quarter.

SLV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 474,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,564,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

