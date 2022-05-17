Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 158,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,405. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $107.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.