Csenge Advisory Group Sells 113 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Accenture by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 70,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 187,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.29. 23,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.41. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $274.79 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

