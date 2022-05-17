Csenge Advisory Group Sells 196 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $17,927,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.08. 110,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

