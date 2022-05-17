Csenge Advisory Group Sells 351 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 961,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 238,488 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.32. 8,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,047. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $121.75 and a twelve month high of $154.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.05.

