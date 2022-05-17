CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 458,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE CTS traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. 5,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,163. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.67.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is -15.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter worth approximately $10,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 338,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $11,849,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

