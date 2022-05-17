Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 600 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.