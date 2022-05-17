Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,286,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.04. 17,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.00 and a 200-day moving average of $592.63. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

