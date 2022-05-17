Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $148,509,000 after acquiring an additional 893,717 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $129.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average of $129.01. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,826.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

