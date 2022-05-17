Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 29.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $14.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.21. 1,054,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $369.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.
About Walmart (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
