Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

LIN stock traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

