Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 2,700 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $3,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIL traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,186. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

