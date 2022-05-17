Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 905 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.46. 6,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,868. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.31.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.