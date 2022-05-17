Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $129.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.44.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.