Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CW. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW opened at $137.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $138,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.